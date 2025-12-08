Jharkhand girl trafficked to Bihar, 4 held

Dumka, Dec 8 (PTI) Four people, including three women, were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of a 14-year-old girl from Saraiyahat in Dumka district of Jharkhand.

The accused allegedly sold her for Rs 80,000 to a person in Bihar, officials said.

Saraiyahat Police Station officer-in-charge, Rajendra Yadav, told PTI that the grandmother of the girl, hailing from Birna village, had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday.

“The complainant stated that her granddaughter had gone to Dumka district headquarters to learn stitching and embroidery work nearly 20 days ago, but had not returned home,” Yadav said.

She later filed another complaint, claiming that her granddaughter had been sold in Motihari district of Bihar.

“We had formed dedicated teams in this case, which went to Motihari after coordinating with police officers in Bihar. We managed to recover the girl from Sagahari village in the district,” Yadav said.

The arrested accused were remanded to judicial custody on Monday, he said.

The girl has been admitted to Dumka Sadar Hospital, the officer added. PTI ANB RBT