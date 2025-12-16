Jharkhand: Goods train derails in SAIL's Gua siding

Chaibasa, Dec 16 (PTI) A goods train derailed at SAIL's Gua siding in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, officials said.

The derailment affected the movement of freight trains to SAIL's iron ore mine in Gua, they said.

One bogie of the train got derailed at the siding used for loading and unloading of iron ores, said South Eastern Railway's Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Chakradharpur, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary.

"The place where the incident happened is managed by SAIL. The line was restored by the SAIL authorities with the help of a railway technical team," he told PTI.

The derailment did not cause disruption in the movement of trains on the main railway route, he said.

SAIL has four iron ore mines in West Singhbhum district, located in Gua, Kiriburu, Manoharpur (Chiria) and Meghahatuburu. PTI CORR SOM