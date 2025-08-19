Jharkhand government 'grabbing' tribal land, alleges Champai Soren

Ranchi, Aug 19 (PTI) Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren on Tuesday alleged that the JMM-led government in the state was "grabbing" tribal land.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader alleged that land was acquired with force in Ranchi's Nagri area for the proposed Rs 1,000-crore RIMS-2 hospital project.

"I have decided to join the August 24 'Hal Joto, Ropa Ropo' (plough field, plant saplings) protest by farmers, whose land was forcefully acquired by the government. The farmers were stopped from tilling their land by fencing it," he alleged.

Soren claimed that landowners were neither given any acquisition notice nor compensation.

"The government is also not ready to show the deed of the land. I am not against the hospital project. There are several acres of barren or unused land in Ranchi where the hospital could be built," he said.

Soren alleged that tribals were "under attack" in the state.

"Their lands are being taken away, and tribals who are fighting for their rights are being killed. Surya Hansda, who contested several assembly polls and was providing free education to children, was arrested and killed in an encounter because he was a tribal," he alleged. PTI SAN SOM