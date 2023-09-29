Jharkhand governor, CM condole CRPF constable’s killing in anti-Naxalite operation

Ranchi, Sep 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday paid floral tribute to the CRPF constable who was killed in an IED blast during a combing operation against Naxalites in the state’s West Singhbhum district.

The mortal remains of Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Rewali village in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, were kept at the CRPF Camp complex here where top police and government officials paid tribute to him.

Two CRPF personnel belonging to its elite Cobra battalion were grievously injured in the blast near a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjomburu villages in Tonto police station area during the operation against Naxalites on Thursday. Kumar later succumbed to his injuries.

Talking to the media, the Governor said, “We both, me as well as the CM, are sure that Naxalism will be rooted out from Jharkhand. We always consult each other. Soon, a big plan will be implemented.” Earlier, Radhakrishnan visited the hospital in Ranchi where the other personnel, Inspector Bhupendra Kumar, is undergoing treatment, and enquired about his health.

Chief Minister Soren said, “Our brave soldier Rajesh Kumar has sacrificed everything to free the state from Naxalites. The entire state will always remember his sacrifice.” He said a number of security force personnel sacrificed their lives in the mission to make Jharkhand Naxal-free.

Apart from CRPF's Cobra's 209 battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar of the police and district armed police were involved in the combing operation against the Maoists in the state’s Kolhan region, of which West Singhbhum district is a part.

In August, two personnel of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in the same area.

Nine Maoists were gunned down by security forces in 16 encounters in the state so far this year, while another 236 others arrested till July this year. PTI SAN SAN NN