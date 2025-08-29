Jharkhand Governor participates in 'Shradh' ceremony of Ramdas Soren

Jamshedpur, Aug 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Friday took part in the 'Shradh' ceremony of former state Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who died in the course of treatment in a private hospital in the national capital on August 15.

Gangwar, who arrived here in the afternoon, went straight to the Ghorabandha football ground near Soren's residence and paid floral tributes to the portrait of the former minister, who was also the president of JMM East Singhbhum district committee.

After taking part in the rituals, the governor also met Soren's family members and condoled them.

Soren, who had suffered a severe head injury after he fell in the washroom of his Ghorabandha residence here on August 2, was airlifted to a private hospital in Delhi on August 2. He breathed his last on August 15.

Soren had won the Ghatshila assembly seat for the third time in 2024 by defeating BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also scheduled to take part in the 'Shradh' ceremony of the former Education minister later in the day. PTI BS RG