Jharkhand governor stresses need to accelerate efforts to eliminate malnutrition among children

Jamshedpur, Nov 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar said malnutrition among children was a major problem and called for accelerated efforts to address the issue.

Addressing the week-long 4th edition of 'Bal Mela' (Children's Fair) here on Wednesday, he said much work remains to be done in the field of children's rights and development.

The governor also expressed concern over children "confining" themselves to mobile phones and showing "no interest" in what's happening around society.

Participating in an event, such as a children's fair, is a pleasant experience as it reflects the innocence of childhood and the direction of the future, he said.

Gangwar said, "Malnutrition is a major problem, and much work remains to be done in the field of children's rights and development. There is a need to accelerate efforts to eliminate malnutrition." Affection, nourishment, education, safety and availability of opportunities are the five pillars for the development of children, which lay the foundation for a strong and prosperous nation, the governor observed.

On the occasion, Janata Dal (United) legislator from Jamshedpur West constituency Saryu Roy said he had begun the children's fest on National Children's Day on November 14, which concluded on World Children's Day on November 20. PTI BS BDC