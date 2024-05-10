Jharkhand govt allows schools to resume classes from May 13

Ranchi, May 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday issued an order, allowing all schools to resume classes from May 13, an official said.

Classes had been suspended up to grade 8 since April 29 in the wake of a severe heatwave across the state. However, classes were allowed from 7 am to 11.30 am for grades 9-12, excluding prayer meetings, sports and other activities, he said.

“In view of the change in weather, classes above kindergarten in government, non-government aided and non-aided, and all private schools will be running as per the schedule with effect from May 13,” according to the order issued by the School Education and Literacy Department.

Most parts of the state have been receiving sporadic light to moderate rainfall for the past two days, providing much-needed respite from the heatwave.

Maximum temperatures in large parts of Jharkhand are likely to be unchanged for the next three-four days, the Met Department said. PTI SAN RBT