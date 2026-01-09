Jharkhand govt approves highways, bridge worth Rs 378 cr

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday approved highway and bridge projects worth Rs 378 crore.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Approval was given for a railway over bridge (ROB) worth Rs 101.39 crore between Daltonganj and Rajhara railway station, near Bajrha village in Palamu district, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The ROB will be built under the 'Setu Bandhan' sub-scheme of the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), she said, adding that the state will bear Rs 19.53 crore as its share.

Besides, nod was also given for widening the 16-km highway stretch from Jaina More to Fusro in Bokaro at a cost of Rs 157.89 crore.

Among the other projects approved by the cabinet was the widening of a 23-km section of road in Bokaro at Rs 81 crore. PTI RPS NAM SOM