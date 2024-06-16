Jharkhand govt contemplates to waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh: CM Soren

Jamshedpur/Seraikela (Jharkhand), June 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday said his coalition government was contemplating to waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh, building upon a previous waiver of Rs 40,000, and raise the free electricity quota to 200 units.

"We waived Rs 40,000 farmers' loan in the past and are planning to increase it to Rs 2 lakh. Similarly, the current base of 125 unit free electricity will be increased to 200 units," Soren said while addressing a meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Jamshedpur to inaugurate and lay foundation of development projects.

Soren emphasised the government's commitment to supporting unemployed youth by offering loans of Rs 25 lakh with a 40 per cent subsidy to initiate businesses for sustainable livelihoods.

He assured that the recruitment process for 40,000 assistant teachers is underway and will be completed by September, with tribal and regional language teacher recruitment slated to commence next month.

Criticising the BJP, Soren accused them of prioritising capitalist interests over the welfare of Adivasis and indigenous people in the state.

He contrasted the current coalition government's policies with those of the previous BJP administration, alleging the closure of 5,000 primary schools while highlighting the coalition's establishment of model schools statewide. "This is the difference between BJP and Gathbandhan (coalition) government," he claimed.

"The BJP had tampered with Chhotanagpur and Santal Pargana Tenancy Acts, made attempts to wipe out our existence, did not pay attention to education and ignored Adivasis and Moolvasis during its long tenure in Jharkhand," the CM alleged while speaking at a rally in Matkambeda village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

Soren also condemned what he described as BJP's efforts to destabilise the popularly elected government, referencing allegations and legal actions against former chief minister Hemant Soren.

He praised the implementation of welfare schemes aimed at benefiting marginalised communities and ensuring equitable development across remote areas.

Regarding Jharkhand being mineral-rich yet economically challenged status, Soren attributed the situation to what he termed as BJP's misrule during their long tenure in the state since its formation 24 years ago. On the occasion, CM inaugurated and laid foundation of 182 development projects worth Rs 152.76 crore.

The CM asserted that since he took over the reins of the state following Hemant Soren's arrest, he has been working hard to make Jharkhand an "ideal state" of the country.

"Tribals will be fooled repeatedly if we don't get good education, which is why our government launched Guruji credit card facility to ensure tribal youths willing to pursue higher studies even abroad get to do so at government expenses," he said.

He said the state government has also started the construction and distribution of houses under Abua Awas Yojana for tribal masses.

He was joined by Health Minister Banna Gupta, who criticised BJP's divisive politics and claimed their failure to meet electoral targets in various states, including Jharkhand. Gupta expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance securing a majority in the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled for later this year. PTI BS ACD MNB