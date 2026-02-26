Jharkhand govt filed review plea in SC on Saranda sanctuary order, claims MLA Saryu Roy

Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has moved the Supreme Court with a review petition, seeking clarification on certain aspects of its earlier order directing declaration of the Saranda Forest Division as a wildlife sanctuary, Jamshedpur MLA Saryu Roy claimed on Thursday.

Citing a written reply by the state forest department to his starred question in the assembly, Roy said the government sought a review before implementing the court’s directive.

The Supreme Court had on November 13, 2025 ordered the Jharkhand government to officially declare 31,468 hectares of the ecologically significant Saranda forest as a wildlife sanctuary.

The state government had been given a deadline of three months from the date of the judgment to issue the final notification.

The apex court had noted the ecological importance of the area, referring to the Saranda forests as “one of the most pristine Sal forests in the world”.

“The Jharkhand government has not implemented the Supreme Court order declaring Saranda Forest Division as a wildlife sanctuary, but has, instead, filed a review petition, seeking clarification on certain points of the earlier order. This information has been provided by the government in a written reply to my starred question in the assembly,” Roy told PTI.

The three-month deadline for implementing the Supreme Court order expired on February 12, he said.

“The state government has not provided any information in its written response regarding the date on which the review petition was filed or whether the petition was accepted by the Supreme Court,” Roy added. PTI ANB RBT