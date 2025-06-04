Jharkhand govt gives nod to restructure Public Relations Deptt, surrenders 504 posts

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) In an administrative overhaul, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday approved restructuring the Information and Public Relations Department, in which 504 posts were surrendered and 36 new ones were created, an official said.

The decision by which Rs 24 crore would be saved annually was taken in a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"A total of 12 cabinet decisions were taken today. One of the decisions pertained to approval for restructuring of the Information and Public Relations Department. As part of the revamp, 36 new posts will be created while 504 posts that have become redundant will be surrendered. This will result in streamlining operations and would enhance the department's efficiency," the official said.

In another crucial decision, approval was given for delegating the power to impose fines under various sections to the Director of Mines and other officials for curbing illegal mining activities across the state.

The official said that the Cabinet also approved a proposal that municipal corporation contractors must possess valid GST certificates from the Jharkhand state, enhancing transparency and compliance in contracts.

Besides, in a push for infrastructure development, the Cabinet granted administrative approval of Rs 40.39 crore for the widening, strengthening, and reconstruction of the Pakur-Barharwa main road.

The project, which includes land acquisition, utility shifting, rehabilitation and resettlement, and tree plantation, will now be handled by the Road Construction Department instead of the Rural Works Department.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from the state government, the Cabinet also approved the nomination of the Secretary of the Mines and Geology Department as the ex-officio chairman of the Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited. Besides, the director of Mines would become the ex-officio managing director of the JSMDC, a state-owned entity.

Revised administrative approval of Rs 59.71 crore was given for the augmentation and reorganisation of the Garhwa Urban Water Supply Scheme under the Garhwa Municipal Council.

In a healthcare-related move, the cabinet approved the transfer of doctor posts earlier created for state prisons to the Health Department, ensuring better integration of health services across the state, the statement said.

The Cabinet also relaxed a provision of the Jharkhand Finance Rules to formalise a new agreement with CSC (common services centre) SPV for the establishment of Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centres in government premises.

This comes in light of new UIDAI guidelines and replaces earlier agreements.

The statement added that in a significant step toward social security for gig workers, the Cabinet approved the draft of the Jharkhand Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2025.

The Bill aims to ensure welfare of gig workers employed through platforms like Ola, Uber, and Zomato.

Addressing the need for quality technical education, the Cabinet gave its nod for creation of teaching and non-teaching posts in the newly constructed Government Engineering Colleges in Bokaro and Godda.

Eighty-five teaching posts each were sanctioned for two colleges besides 125 each non-teaching posts.

In addition, benefits will be restored for 35 assistant teachers in government girls' middle schools whose appointments were previously declared illegal or irregular based on a CBI investigation and later restored after court order, the statement said.

They will be eligible for all due benefits, including pensions. PTI NAM NN