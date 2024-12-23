Jharkhand govt has zero tolerance against corruption: Soren

Ranchi, Dec 23 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said his government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and strict action will be taken against officials involved in such practices.

Chairing a meeting of officials at his residence here Soren also directed that flying squads from the anti-corruption bureau be periodically sent to block level and other offices to check corruption.

"My government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Taking seriously complaints at zonal offices, I have ordered strict action so that the common people do not face any inconvenience and no corrupt person is spared," Soren said in a post on X.

Earlier chairing the meeting at his residence, the CM expressed concern over the growing number of complaints related to land disputes, particularly corruption in circle offices during mutation processes.

He called for concrete steps to tackle these issues and instructed officials to take action against corrupt officers, staff, and land brokers involved in such activities.

Soren said that many complaints related to land disputes were constantly pouring in the state.

"Corruption is rampant in the name of mutation, especially in the zonal offices. Concrete steps should be taken to control this," he said, adding many complaints were also being received regarding digitization of land.

Soren said land brokers were manipulating land on a large scale through fake documents. PTI NAM RG