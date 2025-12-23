Jharkhand govt inks MoU with BoI for salary package benefits for employees, pensioners

Ranchi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand government signed an agreement with Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday regarding the salary package of its employees and pensioners.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Finance department and the bank in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The government employees having accounts with the BoI will get several benefits, including accidental insurance cover up to Rs 2 crore, health insurance, educational benefit for children and others, according to the agreement.

"The Bank of India has initiated a very sensitive step by preparing a package focusing on life security for the government employees and pensioners. Whether the employees are permanent or on contract –everyone wants that even after retirement they could lead their lives comfortably and peacefully," Soren said while speaking at the MoU function.

The CM said that the government's vision is to make the last person in the state socially, economically, and educationally empowered. The government wants the benefits of its schemes to reach every person effectively, he added.

BoI executive director Subrat Kumar said they operate 494 branches in Jharkhand including 300 in rural areas and 97 each in semi-urban and urban areas. The BoI also operates 264 ATMs in the state, he added.

Detailing about the package, a BoI official said the salary tie-up with the state government was made for three segments – permanent employees, contract employees on government payroll and pensioners.

There are different facilities for all three segments.

For permanent employees, the package provides air accidental cover of Rs 2 crore, general accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 crore, Rs 1 crore in case of permanent disability and Rs 50 lakh for partial disability.

"Additionally, we are giving term insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh and educational benefit of Rs 10 lakh," he said.

The contract employees will get accidental insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 50 lakh in case of permanent disability and Rs 25 lakh for partial disability, he said. PTI SAN SAN RG