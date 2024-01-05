Jharkhand govt lacks willpower to combat criminals: BJP

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 5 (PTI) BJP’s Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi on Friday said the Hemant Soren-led JMM government lacked the willpower to combat criminals.

Reacting to the recent threat to the editor of a prominent Hindi daily by a jailed inmate, Marandi expressed concern over the lack of stringent action being taken against criminals.

Marandi criticised the state government for neglecting the regular extortion threats faced by businessmen in Dhanbad.

He also alleged that the chief minister was planning to anoint his wife, Kalpana Soren, as his successor, drawing inspiration from Lalu Prasad, who made his wife Rabri Devi the chief minister of Bihar.

The ruling coalition, however, dismissed this claim, stating that Hemant Soren would continue as chief minister and that the idea of his wife becoming the CM was a mere invention by the BJP.

Marandi had recently brought this matter to the attention of Governor CP Radhakrishnan, urging him to consider the proposal seriously to avoid a constitutional crisis, citing a ruling by the Maharashtra High Court.

Regarding the state's development, Marandi accused the JMM-led government of engaging in empty rhetoric and failing to fulfill its promises.

He highlighted the government's failure to provide unemployment allowances to young people, even four years after coming to power, as well as the unused welfare funds allocated by the Union government for tribal communities, which indicated the state government's lackadaisical approach.

Marandi rejected allegations that the Union government was attempting to destabilise the Jharkhand government, asserting that the state government would collapse due to its own wrongdoings.

He emphasised that the state government's priority should be to ensure proper law and order and carry out infrastructure development for comprehensive progress.

Marandi also requested the government to inform the public about the reasons behind JMM MLA Sarfraz Ahmed's resignation from the Gandey assembly constituency on Monday.

In response to a question, Marandi denied the possibility of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. PTI COR BS MNB