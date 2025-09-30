Jharkhand govt making efforts to bring back 13 migrant workers 'stuck' in Gujarat: official

Jamshedpur, Sep 30 (PTI) The Jharkhand government was taking steps to bring back a group of 13 migrant workers who are "stuck" in Gujarat's Kachchh district, an official said on Tuesday.

The workers, mostly tribals, from Matihana in the Baharagora block of East Singhbhum district had gone to Gujarat to work at a private company, he said.

"We have got in touch with the migrant workers. They are safe but are not allowed by the company to return home. We will make arrangements for their return after talking with the company management and officials concerned in Gujarat," East Singhbhum's Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi told PTI.

Former Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi shared the "plight" of the workers on X, tagging Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren then directed the district administration and the Migrant Control Cell of the state Labour Department to take steps to bring them back.

Sarangi alleged the workers were being denied food and their salaries were being withheld.

Their relatives have also lodged a complaint at the Baharagora police station, he said.

Migrant Control Cell officer Shikha Lakra said a discussion would be held with the company management so that the workers get their salaries, and arrangements will be made for their safe return to Baharagora. PTI ANB SOM