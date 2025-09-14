Jharkhand govt observes 'Hindi Diwas'

Ranchi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand government's Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Rajbhasha department on Sunday observed 'Hindi Diwas' in Ranchi and resolved to make the Hindi language compatible with the technical and digital era.

An event was organised to mark the occasion at Sri Krishna Lok Prashasan Sansthan here.

Addressing the occasion, the department secretary Praveen Toppo said Hindi is a language of national unity, culture, and communication.

"Hindi has made significant contributions to simplifying administrative tasks and making them accessible to the general public," he added.

Toppo said everyone has to work together to make Hindi language more simple, easy and rich.

The Jharkhand government is continuously working towards the promotion of Hindi language and its effective implementation through the department of personnel, administrative reforms and Rajbhasha, he added.

The department also organised an essay and short story writing competition on the occasion and awarded the winners. PTI SAN RG