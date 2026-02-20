Jharkhand govt planning new law on organ donation: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said his government was planning to bring a law on organ donation to make the process easier, transparent and socially acceptable.

Addressing the assembly during the discussion on the governor's address, he said that while several states have laws on organ donation, lack of awareness remains the biggest hurdle.

"Thousands of lives are lost every year due to the absence of timely organ donation. The Jharkhand government will take concrete steps and enact a law to streamline the process," he said.

Soren said organ donation is not merely a medical issue but one of compassion and social responsibility.

"People should not view it with fear or misconceptions. The proposed law will ensure better coordination between hospitals, administration and society, enabling systematic implementation," he said.

At present, organ donation in Jharkhand is regulated under the Centre's Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994.

Soren also paid tribute to a 10-month-old infant from Kerala whose organs were donated by her parents after her death.

Reiterating his government's long-term development focus, he said Jharkhand aims to become one of the leading states in the country by 2050.

"Enacting a law on organ donation is part of this larger vision, with emphasis on strengthening health services and enhancing social awareness," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led opposition, Soren claimed that for the first time in the state's 25-year history, no amendment proposals were moved to the governor's address.

"This indicates that the opposition is satisfied with the government's work. We view it as support for our policies," he said.

Responding to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi over paddy procurement, Soren referred to the India-US trade deal and alleged that it could prove disastrous for farmers and push them towards distress.

He asserted that the JMM-led government's performance is visible on the ground.

"Our good works are not only on posters and papers but can actually be seen on the ground. Perhaps the opposition is afraid of our schemes. Their government at the Centre is hosting an AI summit in Delhi where products from China are being claimed to be made in India," he alleged.

Soren also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of suppressing dissent.

"If you protest against their government, you are branded a traitor. We have seen what happened to protesters during the AI summit. Soon they may be charged under treason laws," he alleged. PTI ANB SOM