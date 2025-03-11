Jharkhand govt plans for tax on lands being used for commercial purposes: Minister

Ranchi, Mar 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Revenue and Land Reforms minister Dipak Birua on Tuesday said in the assembly that the state government is considering the introduction of a commercial tax on lands being used for commercial purposes.

Birua, who also holds the Transport portfolio, further added that the government is planning to include road safety as a subject in the school curriculum to raise awareness and reduce road accidents.

Speaking during the debate on the demands for grants of his departments in the House, Birua said, "Many lands are being used for commercial purposes, and the government is contemplating the imposition of a commercial tax on such properties in the near future. A committee has been assigned to evaluate the situation and submit a report accordingly." He emphasised that the government's initiative aims to enhance transparency in land-related matters, which have a significant impact on the state's law and order situation.

Regarding the issue of rising road accidents, Birua said, "The government is taking this matter seriously. We have distributed breath analyzers across 15 districts of the state, and during enforcement drives, many individuals have been caught driving under the influence of alcohol." Speaking over road safety, Birua said that they have requested the chief minister to introduce road safety education in government schools.

"By educating children on road safety, we hope to create awareness and ultimately reduce road accidents," he added.

During the debate, BJP legislators staged a walkout, accusing the assembly of not giving their members an opportunity to speak. BJP leader Satyendra Nath Tiwari raised allegations of corruption within the Road Construction department, which was promptly opposed by ruling party members.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs minister Radha Krishna Kishore said, "While there may be issues in any department, allegations should not be made without concrete evidence." The House became chaotic following the exchange, and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi added, "It is well known that irregularities exist in the Road Construction department." The Speaker attempted to restore order by urging members to allow the debate to proceed, but the BJP members chose to walk out of the House.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the House till 11 am on March 18 after the demand for grants of Land, Revenue, Transport and Mining department was passed in the assembly by voice vote. PTI SAN SAN RG