Jharkhand govt preparing SOP to check man-animal conflicts: CM

Ranchi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said his government was preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to check man-animal conflicts, implement mitigation measures, and simplify the compensation process in the state.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon in the assembly, Soren expressed serious concern over rising conflicts between humans and elephants in the state.

"Keeping this in mind, we are preparing a strong SOP not only for elephant attacks but also for conflicts involving other animals such as hyenas, bears, and leopards," he said.

The government is also "simplifying the compensation process so that affected families get the money in time", he added.

Soren said the government has been studying the trend of man-elephant conflicts since 2020-21.

"We are also taking action against illegal mining, damaging elephant routes," he said.

The CM said he recently held a meeting with officers of the Forest Department and directed them to initiate concrete action in this regard.

Oraon said 23 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in two weeks.

"In Jharkhand, compensation of Rs 4 lakh is given in case of death by elephant attacks, while Odisha gives Rs 10 lakh. I urge the government to increase the amount," he said.

Oraon also said that Jharkhand neither has an elephant rescue centre nor a trained Quick Response Team to deal with critical situations, and that the state has to bring QRT personnel from Purulia and Bankura in West Bengal.

The Congress MLA also demanded mobile veterinary units for the treatment of the injured elephants in the state.

Replying to Oraon, state minister Sudivya Kumar said the government would soon set up an elephant rescue centre in the state, where the injured and tranquillised elephants would be brought for recovery.

“It is true that we have to bring quick response teams from West Bengal in case of trouble caused by elephants. The government would soon set up QRTs of trained personnel, and they would be deployed in five divisions of the state. Besides, the government has also decided to deploy mobile veterinary units for the injured elephants," Kumar said.

The minister said forest fragmentation, roads and mining activities led to disturbance in elephant habitat.

“The government is also working on a long-term plan to improve the habitat of the animal by planting trees of their choice,” he said.

Kumar said six 'Kumki' elephants would soon be brought from Tamil Nadu to check the jumbo attacks in the state.

"The Jharkhand government will also study the management plans of states, such as Assam and Odisha, where elephants often attack civilians," he said.