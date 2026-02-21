Jharkhand govt preparing SOP to check man-animal conflicts: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said his government was preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to check man-animal conflicts, implement mitigation measures, and simplify the compensation process in the state.

Responding to a question by Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon in the assembly, Soren expressed serious concern over rising conflicts between humans and elephants in the state.

"Keeping this in mind, we are preparing a strong SOP not only for elephant attacks but also for conflicts involving other animals such as hyenas, bears, and leopards," he said.

"The government is also simplifying the compensation process so that affected families get the money in time," he added.

Soren said the government has been studying the trend of man-elephant conflicts since 2020-21.

"We are also taking action against illegal mining, damaging elephant routes," he said.

The CM said he recently held a meeting with officers of the Forest Department and directed them to initiate concrete action in this regard.

Oraon said 23 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in two weeks.

"In Jharkhand, compensation of Rs 4 lakh is given in case of death by elephant attacks, while Odisha gives Rs 10 lakh. I urge the government to increase the amount," he said. PTI SAN SOM