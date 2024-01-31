Advertisment
Jharkhand govt removes Additional Chief Secretary of Home Dept

Ranchi, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar was removed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department of the Jharkhand government on Wednesday, a statement said.

Chief Secretary L Khiangte will hold the additional charge of the Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department, it said.

The home secretary of the state was removed at a time when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was interrogating Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case.

Kumar is yet to be given a new responsibility. PTI SAN SAN SOM

