Jharkhand govt scheme beneficiaries rebuild dilapidated road with financial aid, earn praise

Medininagar, Oct 1 (PTI) A section of women beneficiaries of the Jharkhand government’s flagship ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ have earned praise for undertaking the task of rebuilding a 1.5-km stretch of dilapidated road in Palamu district, with the financial assistance received under the scheme.
A group of 25 women took the initiative of constructing the road at Langditar Pichulia village under Chatarpur police station area in the district.
All of them contributed Rs 2,000 each out of the amount of Rs 2,500 received as part of the scheme, for rebuilding the stretch.
Officer-in-Charge of Chatarpur police station Prashant Prasad said the villagers were facing immense difficulty in the absence of an accessible road.
“The strong desire of the women to construct the road inspired other villagers too, who came forward to contribute,” Prasad said.
Deputy Commissioner of Palamu, Sameera S, lauded the women for the initiative.
“I welcome the good work done by these women, who contributed among themselves and constructed the road in the interest of the villagers,” she said.
The road construction work, which began under the supervision of a committee formed by the group, was completed on September 29.
"While some villagers pressed into service their tractors to transport gravelly soil, others provided commercial vehicles to carry road construction equipment and materials," one of the women beneficiaries of the scheme said.