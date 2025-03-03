Jharkhand govt tables Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget for FY 2025-26 in assembly

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Monday tabled a Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly.

The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the 2024-25 financial year.

"I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the 2025-26 financial year," Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said in the assembly.

This is the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government after it retained power in the state following the assembly elections last year.

The budget will meet the aspirations of every section of the society, including the poor, farmers, tribals and women, Kishore said.