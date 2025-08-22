Jharkhand govt tables Rs 4,296.62-cr supplementary budget for FY26

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 4,296.62 crore in the assembly for the current fiscal 2025-26.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the first supplementary budget for this financial year.

The debate on the demands is scheduled to be held on August 25.

The supplementary demands for the current fiscal were initially scheduled to be presented on August 4, but could not be tabled as the House was adjourned sine die as a mark of respect to former chief minister Shibu Soren, who died on that day.

Earlier in March, Kishore tabled the annual budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly.