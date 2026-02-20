Jharkhand govt tables Rs 6450 crore supplementary budget for FY 2025-26

Ranchi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore in the assembly for the current fiscal in the assembly.

This was the third supplementary budget of the government in the ongoing financial year.

Out of the supplementary demand tabled during the day, the rural works department is proposed to get the maximum outlay of Rs 1,717.58 crore followed by the women, child development and social security department at Rs 779.00 crores and the Panchayati Raj Department at Rs 658.56 crores.

“The government will put all details of the supplementary budget during its reply in the House on Saturday. We will also reply to all questions of the opposition regarding this,” Kishore told reporters outside the assembly.

On December 8, 2025, the house had passed the second supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore by voice vote during the winter session of the assembly.

In March last year, the finance minister had tabled the annual budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the fiscal 2025-26 in the state assembly.

Earlier, during the budget session, the assembly saw opposition lawmakers criticising the government, alleging slow functioning and prevalent corruption at the Circle Offices across the state leading to difficulties for the people.

BJP MLAs Nira Yadav (Koderma), CP Singh (Ranchi) and Manoj Yadav (Barhi) alleged that despite repeated visits to the circle offices, ordinary citizens and students are unable to get any work done without paying a “convenience fee”.

Responding to the MLAs' questions, Minister of Revenue, Registration, and Land Reforms Deepak Birua said that the 'Right to Service Act' has been in effect in the state since 2011, setting deadlines for every task.

He assured the House that if any circle officer fails to complete his work on time or violates the law, strict action will be taken against him.

Nira Yadav claimed that complaints have been pouring in from the people about difficulties in obtaining mutation and other necessary certificates after land registration and demanded that special camps need to be set up to issue caste and residential certificates for students.

Birua, in response, said that the department will once again issue strict orders to ensure the speedy processing of matters such as caste, residential, and income certificates for children.

Jamshedpur West MLA Saryu Roy alleged that operations are being postponed at the MGM Medical College and Hospital in the industrial city due to water shortage and questioned why the hospital was inaugurated in haste two years ago without resolving the water issues.

Health Minister Irfan Ansari admitted that there was a water shortage problem in the hospital as the new building was constructed at a height, which is making it difficult to raise the water.

He claimed that deep boring had been done and, as a stop-gap basis, water is being supplied in the hospital through tankers and reiterated that not a single operation has been postponed due to the water crisis.

The minister also assured the House to initiate talks with Tata Steel, which supplies water to Jamshedpur township, on the matter.

The health minister, replying to Mandu MLA Nirmal Mahato, about the plights of the sahiya workers, said that the government will transfer a one-time payment of Rs 24,000 to each of them on March 8 commemorated as International Women’s Day from this year.

The budget session also witnessed a discussion on the plight of the migrant workers.

Dumri MLA Jairam Mahato and Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee demanded that a Jharkhand Migrant Workers Commission and Jharkhand Migrant Workers Directorate be established to provide prompt facilities for migrant workers stranded in other states.

Jairam Mahato also questioned the registration of only 1,91,000 workers in the government records, whereas over 1.6 million workers migrate to other states and overseas.

Labour Minister Sanjay Yadav replied that work is underway to register workers, and a migrant labour cell is functional in the state.

The minister also said that the government provides Rs 50,000 to the migrant worker's family if the labourer dies while working outside the state. He said he would talk with the chief minister about enhancing the amount to Rs 5 lakh.

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi said that migrant workers face language barriers and difficulties in accessing medical care in southern cities like Chennai and in Kerala and suggested that mechanisms be established to alleviate language and medical care problems.

The former CM also wanted that arrangements be made for providing education for children of migrant workers who die during work outside and also provide food grains to their families. PTI ANB NN