Jharkhand govt tables Rs 7,721.25 cr supplementary budget for FY26

Ranchi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Monday tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 7,721.25 crore in the assembly for the current fiscal 2025-26.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the second supplementary budget for this financial year.

The debate on the demands is scheduled to be held on December 9.

On August 25, during the monsoon session, the House had passed the first supplementary budget of Rs 4,296.62 crore by voice vote.

In March, Kishore tabled the annual budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly.

The winter session of the Jharkhand assembly, which started on Friday, will conclude on December 11. There will be five working days during the session. PTI SAN RG