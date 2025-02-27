Jharkhand govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 5,508 crore

Ranchi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Thursday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 5,508 crore during the ongoing 20-day budget session of the Assembly.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore tabled the third supplementary budget of Rs 5,508 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The supplementary budget was tabled after the Question Hour.

Earlier in December, Kishore had tabled the second supplementary budget of Rs 11,697.45 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The debate on the supplementary budget is scheduled to be held on Friday.

The state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal will be tabled on March 3.

This will be the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government since the JMM-led alliance won the polls in November last year.

The Assembly session that commenced on February 24 will conclude on March 27. PTI SAN NAM RG