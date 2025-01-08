Jharkhand govt to act against firm for 'economic offence': Minister

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Wednesday said that action will be taken against an outsourcing company engaged in Medininagar Medical College and Hospital in Palamu district for alleged embezzlement by violating an agreement.

The outsourcing company committed a crime by flouting provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2021 and the government will recover the siphoned money, said the minister who inaugurated a police outpost in the hospital premises.

Describing it as an "economic offence", Kishore said the outsourcing company has promised to engage 135 sanitation workers in the 300-bed hospital.

He said that during a recent inspection, it was found that 47 workers engaged by the company were on duty though the attendance register showed the presence of 51.

Such anomaly that reflects "embezzlement of government money" was also found on several other days, the minister said.

The government pays Rs 13 lakh every month to the company, which did not employ 135 workers as per the agreement, he added.

Action will be initiated for recovery of money, he said, directing the officials concerned to begin a probe to find out how much of government money was embezzled so far. PTI COR BS NN