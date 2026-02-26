Jharkhand govt to frame law to prevent diversion of funds meant for tribals: Minister

Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) Jharkhand minister Chamra Linda on Thursday said the state government would frame a law to prevent diversion of Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds, ensuring they are used solely for the benefit of the tribal population.

Replying to a question in the Jharkhand Assembly, the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority and Backward Class Welfare minister said there is currently no monitoring agency for TSP funds in the state, leading to "misuse" by some departments.

"Apart from our department, TSP funds are also received by other departments. The record of use is kept only by the respective departments. While our funds for targeted schemes are secure, there are instances of misuse by other departments diverting funds to non-scheduled areas," he claimed.

The minister added that the state plans to study similar laws in Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to frame a law for Jharkhand.

"The Andhra Pradesh government introduced an Act in 2013. We have decided to visit the state and Himachal Pradesh to study their Acts so that a similar law could be framed for Jharkhand," the minister added.

The TSP funds aim to bridge the socio-economic gap between Scheduled Tribes and the general population, ensuring rapid development, poverty reduction and protection against exploitation.

Congress MLA Rajesh Kachhap raised the issue of TSP fund during Question Hour and wanted to know if it was being diverted and used in non-scheduled areas.

Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto raised the issue of OBC students allegedly not getting scholarships and sought a government reply on whether the government is considering disbursing the aid from state funds.

Responding to this, Linda accused the Centre of not releasing funds for OBC students' scholarships.

"For students of classes 1 to 8, there is no issue. The main challenge is for students from classes 9 to 12, as we have not received funds from the Centre. Scholarships are provided in a 60:40 ratio by the state and Centre, and under a clause, the state cannot release its share until the Centre disburses its portion," Linda said.

The minister said they had demanded Rs 67.88 crore in 2023-24, Rs 66.24 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 45.91 crore in 2025-26 from the Centre for OBC scholarship for pre-matric students, but received Rs 60.35 crore, Rs 12 crore and Rs 3.95 crore in the respective years.

Similarly, the state demanded Rs 271 crore, Rs 325 crore and Rs 370 crore in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively, from the Centre for post-matric students but received Rs 77 crore in 2023-24, Rs 33 crore in 2024-25 and not a single penny in 2025-26, the minister claimed.

"The government is concerned over the scholarship issue. So, we are working to abolish the clause so that the state government could release its funds under the scholarship head," Linda said.

BJP legislator Amit Yadav alleged that the government is not purchasing seeds from farmers of the state but importing it from other states.

"The environment and soil nature of Jharkhand is different. The seeds brought from other states could cause loss to farmers," he said.

Replying, Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey said there has been a memorandum of understanding of seed villages with Jharkhand State Agriculture Development Corporation Limited.

"The corporation will purchase seeds from the seed villages in the next two months on condition that it fulfils all the parameters set for quality production," Tirkey said.

Congress MLAs Naman Bixal Kongari and Rajesh Kachhap raised the issue of violation of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act.

Kongari questioned how building maps are approved on lands protected under the CNT Act.

Minister Dipak Birua said the government takes action in accordance with the law when a violation of the CNT Act is reported.

After the lunch break, the House assembled for discussion on demand for grants for the Agriculture Department.

Taking part in the discussion, BJP MLA Naveen Jaisawal alleged the government could spend only 36 per cent of the total allocation by January 31 in the current fiscal.

He also raised the alleged poor procurement of paddy from farmers.

"Out of 60 lakh quintal target, the government could procure only 27 lakh quintal," he claimed.

Jaiswal also alleged irregularities in the state’s air-ambulance service.

"Despite government subsidy in the service, the patients have to book air-ambulance privately paying hefty amounts," he said.

Agriculture Minister Tirkey refuted the expenditure claim, saying they had achieved 65 per cent utilisation of the total budget allocation for the current fiscal.

Later, the grant demand of Rs 2,534 crore for the Agriculture Department was passed by voice vote. PTI SAN RG SAN MNB