Jharkhand govt to hold exhibition to help children earn money from artwork

Ranchi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has decided to hold an exhibition to help school students earn money from their artworks, an official said on Monday.

The event, a brainchild of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will be organised from November 3-5 at Audrey House in Ranchi, she said.

"The exhibition-cum-sale event will not only help bring out students' talents but also provide them a platform to sell their paintings and crafts," Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) Director Kiran Kumari Pasi said.

The artworks will be selected through a screening process, she said.

"The amount earned from the sale of the paintings and craft items will be shared among the students, school and teachers. The artist will get 80 per cent of the amount, while the school and art teacher will receive 15 per cent and five per cent respectively," Pasi said.

"This is an effort to link the creations of the students with the market," she said.

Pasi said students of private schools can also participate along with those of the government institutions.

"The schools will be provided with a link where they can upload the best paintings and crafts of students, following which the artworks that will be displayed will be shortlisted," she said.

"Such an event is being organised in Jharkhand for the first time. Such events will be held every year from now on. Besides, we plan to link the artworks of the children with the digital market so that they can earn money," Pasi added. PTI SAN SAN ACD