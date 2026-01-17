Ranchi: The Jharkhand government will present an energy transition model at the global platforms during the upcoming visit of a state delegation led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to Davos in Switzerland and the UK, an official statement said.

In a first, Soren will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos this month and also undertake a visit to the United Kingdom to strengthen global partnerships.

"At Davos, Jharkhand will engage with global energy leaders, investors, technology providers, and policy institutions to highlight opportunities across renewable energy deployment, grid modernisation, energy storage, clean fuels, and industrial decarbonisation," said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Friday.

The state’s energy transition strategy is rooted in responsible diversification, leveraging its existing energy infrastructure while accelerating investments in solar power, emerging clean technologies, and efficiency-driven systems, it said.

Central to this approach is Jharkhand’s development philosophy of 'Growth in Harmony with Nature', it said.

"Through its engagements at Davos and in the United Kingdom, Jharkhand will present an energy transition model that is credible, inclusive, and globally relevant, one that powers economic growth while respecting the limits of nature and the aspirations of future generations," the statement said.

The state recognises that energy transitions must be just and inclusive, particularly in regions where livelihoods, communities, and local economies have historically depended on conventional energy sectors, it said.

"Jharkhand’s model places strong emphasis on worker transition, skill development, and community participation, ensuring that the shift toward cleaner energy strengthens, rather than disrupts, social and economic foundations," the statement said.

For decades, Jharkhand has been central to India’s energy landscape, it said, adding that the state’s coal reserves, power plants, transmission networks and industrial ecosystems have supported national growth, industrialisation, and infrastructure development.

Cities such as Bokaro, Patratu, and Chandrapura have long stood at the heart of India’s power and steel economy, supplying energy and materials that fuelled national progress.

"Today, Jharkhand is building on this legacy while adapting to a rapidly evolving global energy paradigm," it said.

As the world transitions towards cleaner and more resilient energy systems, the state is "pursuing a balanced pathway, one that ensures energy security, economic stability and employment while steadily expanding the share of renewable and low-carbon solutions," the CM's secretariat said.

Jharkhand’s mineral endowment, including materials critical for renewable energy systems, batteries, transmission infrastructure and clean manufacturing, also positions it as a "strategic partner in the global energy transition", it said.

By integrating energy policy with its critical minerals strategy, the state is "advancing a vision where extraction, processing, and energy use are aligned with environmental safeguards and long-term sustainability", the statement said.

Following the World Economic Forum, discussions in the United Kingdom will further explore collaboration on clean energy finance, technology transfer, institutional partnerships, and capacity building, reflecting the shared India–UK commitment to climate action and sustainable growth.

"As Jharkhand marks 25 years of statehood and looks ahead toward 2050, its energy vision reflects both confidence and responsibility. The state is demonstrating that regions built on traditional energy strengths can lead the transition by combining industrial experience, policy reform, global partnerships, and ecological consciousness," the statement said.

After the January 18-24 Davos meeting, Soren will deliver a special lecture at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

He will be the first CM from India to address the institution, one of the world's leading schools of public policy and governance, an official said.