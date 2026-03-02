Jharkhand govt to release 23 convicts serving life terms

Ranchi, Mar 2 (PTI) Jharkhand government on Monday decided to release 23 convicts serving life terms in various prisons across the state, a statement said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"In the meeting, a review was conducted regarding the release of 34 prisoners serving life sentences in various jails of the state. After thorough discussions with the officials, the CM gave his approval to the decision to release 23 prisoners," the statement said.

During the meeting, Soren directed the preparation of a systematic database for prisoners who are to be released.

He also stated that awareness campaigns should be conducted through women's self-help groups for prisoners who have been accused of witchcraft.

Soren instructed the officials to connect released prisoners with the government's various welfare schemes, ensuring their income generation and social rehabilitation. PTI SAN SAN MNB