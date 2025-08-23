Jharkhand govt to release 51 convicts serving life terms

Ranchi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has decided to release 51 convicts serving life terms in various prisons across the state, a statement said.

The decision was taken on Friday evening at a meeting of the Jharkhand State Sentence Review Board, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

As many as 619 prisoners have been released since 2019, and 470 of them are getting the benefits of different social welfare schemes, officials said.

"In the meeting, a review was done regarding the release of 103 prisoners serving life sentences in various jails of the state. Chief Minister Soren... after thorough discussions and review with the officials... gave his approval to the decision to release 51 prisoners," the statement said.

Soren also directed officials to verify the family background, social and economic status of the prisoners released.

A special action plan should be prepared for income generation of the released prisoners, he said.

They should be linked to skill development programmes and provided the benefit of schemes in dairy farming, poultry farming and animal husbandry, he added.

The CM also asked officials to ensure that, after being released from prison, they should not face any social stigma. PTI NAM SOM