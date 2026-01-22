Jharkhand govt to set up 245 block health units: Minister

Ranchi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand government will set up 245 Block Public Health Units (BPHUs) to strengthen healthcare at the grassroots level, Health Minister Irfan Ansari said.

The BPHUs will be set up at Rs 203.35 crore with grants from the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the 15th Finance Commission, he said.

"The establishment of the BPHUs will prove to be a historic step towards strengthening Jharkhand's healthcare system at the grassroots level. People in tribal, remote, and underserved areas will benefit directly from this," he said in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

Ansari said the BPHUs will function as the key institutional unit at the block level for surveillance, planning, emergency preparedness, and coordinated public health response.

"Our objective is to ensure quality healthcare services, timely testing, accurate data, and rapid health response reach every block, so that effective control can be achieved even before any disease or epidemic can spread," he said.

The minister said the government's priority is to make the state's healthcare system modern, sensitive, and people-centric.