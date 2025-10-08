Jharkhand govt to set up school for children of police personnel killed on duty: CM

Ranchi, Oct 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced that his government was planning a free school for children of police personnel killed in the line of duty.

Soren said a four-acre plot has been identified at the Jharkhand Jaguar campus in Dhurwa in Ranchi for the purpose.

"The modalities for opening the school are being worked out between the Education Department and the Jharkhand Police. The school would be at par with the best private schools, and offer free quality education for children of Jharkhand Police personnel killed on duty. The school would be run by the police department," he said.

Soren was addressing a function where he handed over cheques of Rs 1.10 crore each to the families of two police constables, Sunil Kumar Ram and Santan Kumar Mehta, who were killed during an anti-Maoist operation in Palamu.

He also said the state government was planning a hospital exclusively for Jharkhand Police personnel.

"A comprehensive action plan will be formulated soon for the construction of the hospital, which will come up at JAP 10 campus at Hotwar in Ranchi. The state-of-the-art hospital will provide quality healthcare facilities to police personnel," he said.

Soren also spoke to the family of the deceased police personnel and enquired about their well-being.

"Our government deeply empathises with you. Our government will continue to provide all possible assistance to the families of the martyrs. Feel free to meet with senior police officers whenever needed. They will strive to alleviate your suffering," Soren told them.

As the wives of the two deceased constables are graduates, they will be given clerical jobs by the government in accordance with regulations, an official said.

DGP Anurag Thakur told PTI that apart from the honorarium given to them, the families will also be getting nearly Rs 2 crore each in accordance with the provisions for personnel killed in operations against extremists. PTI ANB SOM