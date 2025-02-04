Jharkhand govt to take back lands on which mining operations are complete: CM

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Feb 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the state government will take back lands on which mining operations have been completed.

He said there are many areas where mining operations have been completed and the lands are lying abandoned but mining companies have not transferred those to the state government.

"We have to be ready for another struggle to take back our lands from mining companies. There are many coal projects in the state where mining work has been completed and the lands have been abandoned by the coal companies. These lands were not transferred to the state government," Soren said while addressing a programme in Dhanbad on the occasion of the 53rd foundation day of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

"The mining companies would try for ownership of such lands. But, 'Jal, Jungle, Jamin' (water, forest, land) belong to the people of Jharkhand," he said.

"We have been urging the central government to clear the state's mining dues worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore but they are maintaining silence on the issue. We will continue the fight for our rights. If required, we may take legal action," Soren said.

The JMM was founded on February 4, 1973 by Shibu Soren, Binod Bihari Mahto and AK Roy.

Soren said that Jharkhand will progress only when villages are developed.

The government has launched a series of schemes to develop the villages and its residents, he said.

"In a bid to empower women, we launched Maiyya Samman Yojna, which has now become a model in the country. The BJP has adopted this scheme in its manifesto for the Delhi assembly election, while it is also being announced in Bihar," he claimed.

Expressing disappointment over the Union budget, the CM alleged that there was nothing for Jharkhand in it.

"The central government does not talk about grants to states but imposes and increases taxes," he said.

Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, the chief minister's wife, also addressed the gathering and heaped praises on Hemant Soren for launching welfare schemes in the state.

"Party supremo Shibu Soren's dream of a developed Jharkhand will be realised only under the leadership of Hemant Soren," she said. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD