Jharkhand govt trying to change demography of state for political mileage: Ravi Kishan

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Sep 25 (PTI) BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Wednesday accused the Jharkhand government of trying to change the demography of the state for political mileage.

Speaking to reporters in Panki area in Palamu district, the actor-turned-politician said that the BJP will not tolerate "appeasement politics".

"The 'love jihad' in Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand is a matter of concern for the majority, particularly the tribals, and installation of a BJP government in the state is necessary to stem the menace," he said.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself patronises corrupt people, which is the reason behind the prevailing anarchy in the state," the MP alleged.

This would change after the forthcoming assembly polls, he added.

Jharkhand has become a grazing ground for looters and this is the reason investigative agencies are seizing crores of rupees from the state, the BJP leader alleged.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state are due later this year. PTI COR BS ACD