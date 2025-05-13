Jharkhand govt urged to suspend construction of flyover amid protests by tribals

Ranchi, May 13 (PTI) National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Asha Lakra on Tuesday urged the Jharkhand government to halt construction work of a flyover in Ranchi in view of the protests from various tribal groups.

Several tribal organisations have been protesting against the ramp of the flyover in the Siram Toli area, claiming that it obstructs access to the revered Sarna Sthal and might affect its sanctity.

Lakra visited the site to assess the situation after a meeting with Kendriya Sarna Samiti and other tribal organisations at Aryabhatta Auditorium.

"Many tribal organisations wrote to the NCST, seeking its intervention in the matter. A meeting between the NCST and the state government was supposed to be held today at 3.30 pm. But the government requested to cancel it, citing unavoidable circumstances. A new date for the meeting will be fixed in a day or two," she said.

"After visiting the site, I found the demands of the tribal organisations to be genuine. The Sarna Sthal at Siram Toli is one of the most significant religious sites for tribals. Lakhs of people visit it during the Sarhul festival, and the ramp would create an obstacle for them," she added.

Lakra urged the government to halt work on the ramp till the meeting is held.

"I will also write to the government regarding this matter," she said.

The 2.34-km-long flyover, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, aims to ease traffic by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon. The work for the Rs 340-crore project started in August 2022.