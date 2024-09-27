Jharkhand: Govt's free coaching initiative gives wings to tribal students' dreams

Ranchi, Sep 27 (PTI) Sandeep Oraon, 26, son of a tribal farmer from Ranchi's Tamar block, dreams of cracking the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams to become an officer.

However, his financial situation poses a major obstacle, as his family cannot afford the high fees of private coaching centres.

Fortunately, the Jharkhand government’s initiative to provide free coaching classes for competitive examinations has come as a blessing to him.

"The government initiative helped me start my preparations for the JPSC, and I hope to succeed," Oraon shared.

Sandeep is not alone as many tribal students from impoverished backgrounds are now able to aspire for government jobs.

In 2023, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a pioneering scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) candidates, offering free coaching at the Dr. Ram Dayal Munda Tribal Welfare Research Institute. This year, the programme has expanded to include students from all 32 tribes.

"This initiative aims to create a level playing field for tribal students, ensuring equal opportunities for success," Chief Minister Soren emphasised.

He added, "The government is committed to the overall development of tribal students, who often face numerous obstacles. This initiative will provide equal opportunities, and we will take full responsibility with utmost seriousness." With access to world-class teachers, students aged 21 to 40 from across the state can benefit from this coaching.

In 2023, over 400 students from eight PVTG tribes, including Asur, Mal Paharia, Sauria Paharia, and Birhor, applied for free coaching for the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exams, with 156 candidates ultimately shortlisted.

Dr. Anil Mishra, a faculty member at Ranchi's Tribal Research Institute (TRI), noted, "This initiative will increase the participation of tribal students in state bureaucracy. If these students succeed, they will have a voice in policy-making that benefits the state." Pratima Kumari, a JPSC aspirant from Pithoria, highlighted the importance of financial support. "Money can be a significant barrier to studying. My free coaching has been immensely helpful—I even wrote the 13th JPSC mains." The state government has also increased the annual budget for coaching from Rs 60 lakh in 2023 to Rs 1 crore in 2024.

Suryakant, another student preparing for competitive exams, remarked, "For middle or lower-middle-class tribal families, coaching classes for the JPSC are very expensive. This free education initiative is a true blessing for us." PTI SAN MNB