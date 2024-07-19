Jharkhand group clash: 3 arrested, situation peaceful, say police

Pakur (Jharkhand), Jul 19 (PTI) A day after an area of Jharkhand's Pakur district witnessed a clash between two communities, the situation is peaceful on Friday and three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement with the violence, police said.

Adequate police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Deputy Commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Baranwal and Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar visited the spot on Friday to take stock of the situation, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer D N Azad.

Two policemen suffered injuries and a police vehicle was damaged during the violence that took place in the Taranagar, Elami and Nawada panchayat areas on Thursday.

Police said the clash began two days ago after an "objectionable video clip" of a girl belonging to one community was uploaded by a youth belonging to another.

The girl's family members on Wednesday beat up the youth while his mother, who had recently undergone an operation, rushed to save her son. However, she fell down in the melee.

Rumours were spread on Thursday that the youth's mother died, prompting a group of people from one community to attack the houses and shops of the other group, resulting in a clash.

Following the incident, the administration imposed prohibitory orders in the area.

Azad, however, said no evidence of the video clip that allegedly was the root of all problems could be found.

Pakur Sub-divisional Officer Pravin Kerketta said the situation was peaceful on Friday.

Meanwhile, BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi alleged that Hindu families were attacked by Bangladeshi Muslims in Pakur.

He demanded that the police identify the attackers and initiate action against them. PTI BS NN