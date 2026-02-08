Jharkhand guv blesses 101 couples from poor families at mass marriage ceremony

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Sunday attended a mass marriage ceremony organised by Hazaribag MP Manish Jaiswal at the Sidhu-Kanhu ground here.

Gangwar gave his blessings to differently abled, orphaned and financially weak couples who tied the knot at the ceremony, which also featured a musical performance by North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari.

In his address, Gangwar praised Jaiswal for organising the ceremony for 101 pairs of bride and groom hailing from poor families of different villages.

"Society needs such initiatives for women empowerment," the governor said.

Tiwari said arranging the marriage of 101 poor couples is an example of woman empowerment.

"Each of the newly wedded couples has been provided e-rickshaws for their livelihood after marriage, along with 22 home appliances including a refrigerator and a steel almirah," he said.

Rajani Kumari, a bride at the ceremony, expressed gratitude to the MP and said she belonged to a poor Dalit family and they could not afford the marriage expenses. PTI CORR ANB MNB