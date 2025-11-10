Jharkhand Guv, CM, BJP chief express grief over loss of lives in Delhi blast

Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday expressed shock over the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, which left at least eight people dead and several injured.

"The incident of the car explosion that occurred in Delhi is extremely tragic and distressing. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God provide strength to the grieving families during this difficult time and may the injured recover their health soon," the governor posted on X.

"My heart is deeply pained by the news of people dying in the explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the grieving families to bear this hour of sorrow," chief minister Soren posted on X.

The CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in this horrific incident.

Expressing deep shock, state BJP chief Marandi wrote on X, "The loss of lives in the bomb blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured." Besides the fatalities, 24 people were injured in the high-intensity explosion that ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital, officials said. PTI SAN MNB