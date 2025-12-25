Jharkhand Guv, CM, BJP leaders pay tributes to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Ranchi, Dec 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BJP leaders on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary.

The governor paid floral tributes and garlanded the portrait of Vajpayee at Durbar Hall in Lok Bhawan in Ranchi.

"The ideals and thoughts of the revered Atal ji will always remain a source of inspiration for everyone," Gangwar posted on X.

Soren also extended tributes to Vajpayee and wrote on X, "I pay my heartfelt tributes to former prime minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, on his birth anniversary." The Jharkhand unit of the BJP organised an exhibition on Vajpayee's life at the party headquarters in Ranchi.

Former state BJP president Ravindra Kumar Rai offered floral tributes at the portrait of Vajpayee at the party office and inaugurated the exhibition. The party also decided to hold Atal Smriti Sammelan in all assembly constituencies from December 25 to 31.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said that Vajpayee was a synonym of good governance, a symbol of political integrity, and a strong guardian of democratic values.

"I pay my humble respects and tributes. The life and legacy of Atal ji will continue to guide Indian democracy steadfastly," he posted on X. PTI SAN SAN ACD