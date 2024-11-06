Jharkhand Guv, CM condole death of folk singer Sharda Sinha

Jamshedpur, Oct 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of popular folk singer Sharda Sinha.

Advertisment

Sinha, who was fondly called 'Bihar Kokila' by millions of her admirers, died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. She was 72.

"The news of the demise of Padma Bhushan folk singer Sharda Sinha ji is extremely sad. With her demise, Indian folk music has lost a precious gem. Her contribution to Indian music and folk singing will always be unforgettable. Deepest condolences to her family and countless fans in this difficult time," Gangwar said in a post on X.

Soren, in a post on X, wrote, "Received the sad news of the demise of 'Swar Kokila' Sharda Sinha ji, who brought Chhath and other festivals alive with her voice. Late Sharda ji was a great example of women empowerment." "Her departure is an irreparable loss for the country, which can hardly be compensated. May Chhathi Maiya grant peace to the soul of late Sharda ji and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief," he added.

Advertisment

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das also expressed grief over Sinha's death.

"The devotion, faith, and essence of folk culture found in her songs are unmatched and cannot be found elsewhere," Das, a former chief minister of Jharkhand, said in a statement here.

"In 2002, I had the opportunity to listen to Sharda Sinha's songs and meet her in Jamshedpur. Her simplicity and the sweetness of her songs remain fresh in my memories," Das said.

Advertisment

"Her death caused an irreparable loss to the world of music and society as a whole. Her contributions will never be forgotten. She will always be remembered, and her voice will continue to connect future generations to the grandeur of the Chhath festival," he added. PTI BS ACD