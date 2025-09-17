Jharkhand Guv, CM greet Modi on 75th birthday

Ranchi, Sep 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat’s Vadnagar.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of the respected Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji. Your dedication to the nation's progress and public welfare is exemplary and inspiring. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life," Gangwar said in a post on X.

In another post, Soren said, "Many, many congratulations, best wishes, and Johar to the Honourable Prime Minister of the country, respected Shri @narendramodi ji, on his 75th birthday. I pray that Marang Buru always grants you excellent health and a long life." Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also wished the PM on his birthday, describing Modi as the “architect” of modern India.

"India has progressed in every sector, including road, rail, air connectivity, health, education and defence in the past 11 years during his tenure as prime minister. India is the fourth-largest economy in the world, and we are going to become the third-largest economy very soon. It will not be an exaggeration if we say he is the architect of modern India," Marandi said.

Over 25 crore people came out of the below poverty line (BPL) during Modi’s tenure, he asserted.

The state BJP is celebrating the PM’s birthday by launching a fortnight-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ programme.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2 Marandi participated in a cleanliness drive at Birsa Memorial in Ranchi's Kokar area on the occasion. PTI SAN RBT