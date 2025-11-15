Jharkhand Guv, CM greet people on birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, statehood day

Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday greeted the people on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and the silver jubilee of the state's foundation day.

Gangwar recalled the struggle of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and said he has been a source of inspiration for all.

"The extraordinary struggle that Bhagwan Birsa Munda waged at a young age for the protection of the motherland and tribal identity is a source of inspiration for all. Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', the governor posted on X.

Extending his wishes on Jharkhand's 25th foundation day, Gangwar said, "Jharkhand is today completing 25 glorious years of its establishment, which is a symbol of our inspiring progress in various fields. I wish all of you happiness, prosperity, and the continuous advancement of the state." The chief minister also greeted people on the occasion of the 25th foundation day of Jharkhand.

"All the residents of Jharkhand bow in reverence to their valiant son, the great hero of the Ulgulan, Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on his 150th birth anniversary…By following the ideals of Dharti Aba, the brave martyrs realised the vision of a separate Jharkhand state, the fruit of which is the 25-year-young Jharkhand today, saluting Dharti Aba with Johar," Soren reposted the message posted by his office on X.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The state's foundation day on November 15 also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. PTI SAN RG