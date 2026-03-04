Jharkhand Guv, CM greet people on Holi

Ranchi, Mar 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended Holi greetings to people on Wednesday, and said the festival brings with it the message of brotherhood and harmony.

Gangwar, in a post on X, said: "May this festival of colours – a symbol of joy, enthusiasm and brotherhood – fill every corner of your life with fresh energy and new vitality. That is my sincere prayer." Soren said the festival inspires people to share joy with one another and further strengthen bonds.

"This festival of colours brings the beautiful message of love, brotherhood and living together in harmony. May this auspicious day of Holi bring happiness, new hope, and fresh energy into your life.

"May this celebration of colours fill every home with peace, prosperity, and well-being. I pray that you all stay healthy and happy," the chief minister said.

The festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm and traditional fervour across Jharkhand since morning, with revellers smearing one another with ‘gulal’ of various colours, and dancing to the tunes of traditional Holi songs. Elaborate security arrangements, including deployment of additional police personnel and mobilisation of patrolling teams, have been made in the state in view of the festivities, officials said.

Earlier, mock drills were conducted across the state to train police personnel to deal with potential law and order situations, they said. PTI SAN RBT