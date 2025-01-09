Jharkhand Guv, CM meet ex-LS deputy speaker Karia Munda in hospital

Ranchi, Jan 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday met former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha Karia Munda, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

Munda, an eight-term MP, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

"Today, I visited former Union Minister Karia Munda at Bhagwan Mahavir Medica Super Specialty Hospital, Ranchi to enquire about his well-being and took information about his treatment from the doctors present there. I wish him a speedy recovery," the governor said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also wished speedy recovery to the Padma Bhushan awardee.

"Visited Medica Hospital in Ranchi and enquired about the well-being of senior leader respected Karia Munda Ji. Gave instructions to provide him good health facilities. I wish for speedy recovery of Karia Munda Ji," Soren said on X.

Union minister Sanjay Seth also met him at the hospital.

"I met the former deputy speaker of Lok Sabha and our guardian, revered Karia Munda ji. I enquired about his well-being and asked the hospital management to provide him the best treatment. I pray to God for Karia ji’s speedy recovery," he said.

Doctors at the hospital said he was stable.

His son Jagarnath Munda, a BJP leader, had earlier told PTI that the former coal minister complained of ill health amid the biting cold in the state, following which he was taken to hospital for a routine checkup.

After initial examination, doctors advised him to get admitted, he said.

Munda, 88, had served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. PTI NAM RBT