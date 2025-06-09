Jharkhand Guv, CM pay floral tributes to Birsa Munda on his death anniversary

Ranchi, Jun 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday paid floral tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, saying he sacrificed his life for the country’s freedom struggle.

Munda, who was born on November 15, 1875 in Jharkhand, had led a tribal uprising against the British. He died at a young age of 25 on June 9, 1900 while in custody.

"On the death anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji, a symbol of tribal identity, culture and self-respect, who made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the motherland, we bow down and pay our heartfelt tribute," Gangwar said in a post on X.

He also garlanded the statue of the tribal warrior at Raj Bhavan and the Kokar Memorial here.

Soren said the ideals of ‘dharti aba’ (Birsa Munda), who led the 'Ulgulan’ (revolution) against the British, will always show the path of patriotism and struggle against injustice to future generations.

The CM also garlanded the icon's statue at Birsa Chowk here. PTI NAM RBT