CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Guv pay tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary.

Governor Gangwar in a post on X said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, I paid homage to him by garlanding his portrait at Raj Bhavan."

"Many salutations to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution who bestowed strength, equality, and the right to fairness on the nation through the sacred text of the Constitution", Jharkhand CM Soren posted on X.

देश को संविधान रूपी ग्रंथ से ताकत, समता और समानता का अधिकार देने वाले संविधान निर्माता भारत रत्न डॉ भीमराव अंबेडकर जी की जयंती पर शत-शत नमन।



जय भीम!

जय जोहार! pic.twitter.com/dHfF2D3XFu — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 14, 2025

Soren garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Doranda, Ranchi, along with party leaders and workers.