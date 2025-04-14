National

CM Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Guv pay tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Chief Minister Hemant Soren pays floral tributes to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary.

Governor Gangwar in a post on X said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, I paid homage to him by garlanding his portrait at Raj Bhavan."

"Many salutations to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution who bestowed strength, equality, and the right to fairness on the nation through the sacred text of the Constitution", Jharkhand CM Soren posted on X.

Soren garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar at Doranda, Ranchi, along with party leaders and workers.

